Dana expands global aftermarket access

Dana Incorporated announced the expansion of global access to its DanaAftermarket.com e-commerce platform.

The move, the company said, makes order management easier and more efficient for customers worldwide.

“Since its introduction in North America, DanaAftermarket.com has been very well received by our customers, so we are excited to make this innovative online ordering system available to customers around the globe with added regional features and translations into local languages,” said Dan Griffin, senior director, aftermarket and digital solutions for Dana.

The platform and e-catalogue are available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week. It provides company customers with real-time order management, with up-to-the-minute data related to inventory, processing and shipping.

Users can check inventory status, access technical information and view product videos without logging in. Those with login access can place orders, receive real-time confirmations and follow orders through the processing phase. The site is fully integrated with delivery services, allowing customers to track orders from shipping to arrival.