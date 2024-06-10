Dana adds rear semi-float axles for Jeeps

Dana Incorporated has launched The Ultimate Dana 60 rear semi-float axles, offering Jeep owners a direct-fit, bolt-in upgrade. This new axle design transmits torque while the axle shaft bears the vehicle’s weight, resulting in a lighter weight compared to full-floating axles, where the vehicle weight is supported by the hub and axle housing.

Previously available only as full-float axles, The Ultimate Dana 60 now offers a semi-float option that retains benefits like Spicer nickel chromoly steel axle shafts, Spicer ring and pinion gearing, a nodular iron differential cover, and heavy-duty brackets. These axles are also compatible with the Ultimate Dana 44 front axle, allowing the reuse of the vehicle’s factory five-lug hubs.

“To get the most out of their vehicles, Jeep owners should consider axle upgrades,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director of sales and marketing in global aftermarket for Dana. “Understanding the differences between semi-floating axles and full-floating axles can help enthusiasts make decisions that ensure the most fun and the least downtime on the trail.”

A key factor in axle upgrades is wheel end compatibility. Full-float axles typically use an eight-bolt pattern, while semi-float axles often have five- or six-bolt wheels and brakes. Jeep owners upgrading from a semi-float to a new semi-float design can reuse existing wheels and brakes. In contrast, switching to a full-float axle would require a complete overhaul to an eight-bolt system, which can be costly.

“Hardcore off-roading takes a tremendous toll on any axle so upgrading to an axle that is built for extreme performance is a popular, practical modification,” said Nunnery. “But for vehicles with semi-floating rear axles, an upgrade to a full-floating axle is not necessarily the only answer. Enthusiasts will find that The Ultimate Dana 60 semi-float axle is specifically engineered for maximum strength and durability and is an ideal choice for any adventure.”