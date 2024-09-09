subscribe
Dana adds more Spicer yokes

Dana adds more Spicer yokes

, ,
Adam Malik

Dana Incorporated has added additional coverage to its line of Spicer Select RPL yokes with new end yoke and weld yoke part numbers.

Newly available Spicer Select RPL yokes include the RPL20 weld yoke (35-20RY607), RPL20 end yoke (35-20WYSC3818), RPL25 weld yoke (35-25RY683), RPL25 end yoke (35-25WYS361), and RPL25 end yoke (35-25WYS442).

“Spicer Select RPL yokes are engineered to help minimize noise and vibration, and keep drivelines running smoothly,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana.  “By expanding the line of Spicer Select RPL yokes, Dana offers its customers the quality and comprehensive coverage they need to build driveshafts quickly and efficiently.”

