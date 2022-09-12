Cylinder head repair kit from ProMaxx

ProMaxx Tool’s new Cylinder Head Repair Kit allows technicians to rescue a botched repair where an attempt to drill out a broken exhaust manifold bolt has penetrated the cylinder head.

After fully extracting the damaged bolt, a technician uses a machine-shop-grade tooling tap to prepare the hole. Then, the included new Blind ProSert, with a light coat of liquid thread lock, is inserted into the hole, completing a repair that will remain leak free.

“Drilling free hand or, with an inferior tool, increases the risk of damaging the head,” said ProMaxx Tool president and founder Jeffrey Del Rossa. “If a tech drilled off center, into the threads, or through the cylinder head, their only choice used to be to remove and replace the entire head. This could take up to 15 hours or more. Now, thanks to the Cylinder Head Repair Kit’s gold tooling bits, ProTap and Blind ProSerts, techs will make a stronger-than-factory repair in about 15 minutes.”

The Blind ProSert fits into any 8-mm bolt hole, used by most automotive manufacturers, including Ford, BMW, GM, Mercedes-Benz, CDJR, Audi, and many others. The Blind ProSerts have hardened steel and black-oxide-coated for corrosion resistance.

They are available individually or in packs of three and six. The kit comes complete, packaged in a convenient case with a precision drill bit, tap, locking fluid, ProSerts, and insert tool.