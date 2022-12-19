Customizable accessory case from Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new customizable accessory cases for all drilling and driving sets.

It is designed for use in Packout storage solutions, featuring easy bit removal and adjustable rows for customization of accessory storage.

Users will have six options to choose: Small, small compact, medium, medium compact, large and large deep. The cases and accessory rows will also be sold separately allowing users to maximize customization for on-the-job needs.

The rows are fully adjustable and designed for easy bit removal. Users can customize cases by adding and removing individual rows. The accessory rows inside the cases can also be removed and attached to M12 and M18 drills and impacts for on-tool storage.