Cup holder air purifier from Philips

Lumileds has created the new Philips GoPure GP5611 automotive air purifier. It’s engineered to clean air quickly and efficiently in most vehicle interiors and help reduce the risk of airborne transmission of viruses and bacteria.

Designed to fit in most cup holders, it features three layers of defence: a Philips SaniFilter Plus filter, a powerful UVC light, and a HESAMax filtration cartridge. It can capture ultra-fine particles, including microbes, in just 10 minutes.

The Philips UVC lighting module inside of the GoPure GP5611 is designed to kill bacteria and viruses trapped in the filter by exposing them to ultraviolet light.