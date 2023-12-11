CRP names top Canadian sales rep

From left, Philippe Emond of GFGM Marketing is presented with the 2023 Canadian Sales Representative of the Year from CRP Automotive by Patrick Hébert, CRP’s Canadian national sales manager

Philippe Emond, president and owner, GFGM Marketing has been named CRP Automotive’s 2023 Canadian Sales Representative of the Year.

His company has represented CRP Automotive’s AAE, Pentosin, and Rein brands in Canada since 2017.

Emond was presented with the award during the 2023 AAPEX Show in Las Vega by Patrick Hébert, CRP Automotive’s Canadian national sales manager.

“We are thrilled to present Philippe with this award for his commitment to growing the CRP Automotive family of brands in the Canadian market,” he said in an announcement. “He has worked diligently to expand the reach of the AAE, Pentosin, and Rein brands in Canada and we look forward to a continued and successful partnership for many years to come.”

Emond became the owner of GFGM Marketing in 2017. He bought the company after spending more than 12 years as an executive account manager in the auto parts industry.