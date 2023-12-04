CRC updates GDI service pack

CRC Industries introduced an improved version of the CRC GDI Service Pack with a newly reformulated version of the CRC GDI IVD Intake Valve and Turbo Cleaner. The reformulated cleaner now removes up to 68% of carbon deposits in one application, as opposed to the previous formula’s 46%.

The CRC GDI Service Pack includes the CRC GDI IVD Intake Valve and Turbo Cleaner, CRC Mass Air Flow Sensor Cleaner, CRC Throttle Body and Air-Intake Cleaner, and CRC 1 Tank Power Renew. All products in the service pack are also available individually. Combined, the products help clean and optimize the performance of MAF sensors, throttle bodies, intake valves, fuel injectors, spark plugs, and combustion chambers.

“Our CRC GDI Service Pack was already a market-leading solution for cleaning GDI carbon deposits and optimizing vehicle performance,” said John Rarick, Senior Product Manager, CRC Industries, Inc. “Now, with the more powerful formula for our CRC GDI IVD Intake Valve and Turbo Cleaner, we have an even more appealing product for pros and DIYers alike.”