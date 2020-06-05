CRC releases bulletin on proper workplace cleaning

A new bulletin from CRC Industries explains the two-step process of cleaning and disinfecting a workplace in the era of Covid-19.

The global manufacturer of specialty products and formulations for maintenance and repair professionals and do-it-yourselfers, developed the document, entitled ‘The Urgent Need for Proper Workplace Cleaning and Disinfecting of Hard Non-Porous Surfaces’ as a free-to-download resource.

It was written by top regulatory affairs and compliance experts at CRC in response to the current health crisis and the increased importance of providing and maintaining a safe work environment.

The CRC technical bulletin provides useful information that individuals and busi-nesses should be aware of in an effort to help keep their employees and customers safe for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, as businesses prepare to reopen under federal, state, and local public health and safety guidelines. The bulletin clarifies the differences between cleaners, sanitizers, disinfectants, and sterilants, and identifies which of these products are registered with the Environ-mental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In ad-dition, the bulletin provides best practices for the proper use of cleaners and disin-fectants, and highlights frequently-touched areas in facilities that must be cleaned and disinfected regularly to minimize risk of exposure to infectious diseases.

“CRC developed this technical bulletin to provide an educational resource for individuals and businesses of all types,” said Scott Brownstein, CRC Industries technical service manager. “Cleaning is a critical step in the disinfection process. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many have learned that their current cleaning and disinfecting practices are inade-quate when dealing with a highly communicable infectious disease. CRC is an essen-tial business and leader in cleaning products that support critical and essential in-dustrial manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation companies, and we are shar-ing our expertise to help keep everyone safe.”

The technical bulletin can be accessed and downloaded by visiting the CRC Industries website at: https://www.crcindustries.com/cleaning-bulletin/.

