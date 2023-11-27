CRC expands Evapo-Rust line

CRC Industries has introduced a new one-quart canister size for its Evapo-Rust brand of rust remover. It will hit shelves in February 2024.

A dip basket has been integrated into the canister, so users don’t have to pour the product out into a separate container – they can remove rust right in the canister. The one-quart size is ideal for small tools, nuts and bolts, garden tools, and other jobs around the garage and home.

“Our new one-quart canister is our most convenient offering yet, providing an all-in-one container for usage and storage,” said Jonah Rauch, Evapo-Rust product manager at CRC, Americas. “We saw the need for a size that would be well-suited to home use and small jobs in the workplace. The dip basket is a real bonus – it makes using Evapo-Rust a breeze for anyone.”