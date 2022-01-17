Continental releases cooling fans for powersports

A new line of powersport fan assemblies for direct replacement on popular all-terrain vehicles utility task vehicles is now available from Continental.

The new fan assembly range includes specific applications on the Polaris RZR and Sportsman Scrambler and Can-Am Outlander Renegade and Maverick.

Cooling systems generally have little protection on ATVs and UTVs. These parts are at risk of failure because of exposure to harsh terrains, extreme climates, debris and foreign objects. Continental says its assemblies are engineered and built for performance in rugged off-road conditions and a wide range of weather elements.

“Off-road recreational vehicles is one of the fastest-growing segments in the motorsports industry, which is still considered to be in its infancy,” said Christina Bergstrom, senior product manager at Continental. “Due to the high incidence of replacement, we expect a very strong market demand for our new line of Continental Power Sports Cooling Fan Assemblies.”