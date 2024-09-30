subscribe
Continental expands VDO SingleViu Gauge line

Continental expands VDO SingleViu Gauge line

, ,
Adam Malik



Continental has announced an expanded line of VDO SingleViu Gauges, designed for use as original equipment or service replacements.

These gauges are compatible with both traditional analog senders and J1939 or OBDII CAN networks. Each gauge features a microprocessor that allows dual-input capability, switching from its default analog input to J1939/OBDII CAN via the SingleViu configuration software. Speedometers and tachometers can also display J1939 system fault codes.

The SingleViu Gauges are water-resistant, fog-proof, and equipped with RGB LED illumination and advanced stepper motors, making them ideal for traditional ‘canned’ gauge applications. They are available in 52mm, 80/85mm, and 100mm diameter sizes, with variants including speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, voltmeter, exhaust gas temperature, ammeter, oil pressure, oil temperature, water temperature, air pressure, brake pressure, hydraulic oil temperature, gear oil pressure, turbo pressure, cylinder temperature, gear pressure, DEF concentration and DEF level.

“SingleViu™ is one of the most versatile gauge lines we’ve ever offered,” said Jared Hall, product manager of automotive aftermarket, North America at Continental. “These instruments can be used in any on-road, off-road, or stationary application, and they work equally well as original equipment or in retrofit applications. They’re engineered to hold up to the toughest environments, and their level of fit and finish is superb.”

