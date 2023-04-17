Continental announces new smart mobility leader

Rosa Meckseper has taken over as the head of smart mobility business area for Continental North America.

She takes over from Jim Bayley, who retired at the end of March after more than 32 years in the automotive industry.

The smart mobility business area focuses on business involving mobility services, fleet operators, and commercial vehicle manufacturers. Meckseper will be responsible for the strategic development and executive management for multiple departments, including commercial and specialty vehicles, transportations technologies and aftermarket.

She has been with Continental since 2018 as the global head of strategy and innovation in Germany.

“I am thrilled to take on this new opportunity and join a team that is changing the way people experience mobility,” Meckseper said. “It’s an exciting time within our industry as we innovate pioneering technology aimed at producing greater efficiency and convenience. I look forward to building toward the future and continuing to develop innovative, unique solutions in the smart mobility space.”