Console safe for Silverados and Sierras

Tuffy Security Products has introduced a new console safe for 2021 and newer Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

The safe, part number 393-01-A, is compatible with full-size models equipped with a wireless charging pad. It features quick access keyless entry with a three-digit combination lock, blending seamlessly with the OEM center console of these vehicles.

The console safe fits the 2021-current Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab and 2022-current Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra C2500 and 3500 crew cab models. Designed to integrate with OEM internal lights, USB, SD and AUX ports, it includes a lid support bracket to prevent the lid from slamming shut. Constructed from heavy-duty welded steel and finished with a durable black powder coat, Tuffy’s console safes offer robust security while maintaining the vehicle’s stock appearance.