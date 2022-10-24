Complete Bronco cat-back exhaust system now available

Thermal R&D Exhaust Performance has added a complete 2021 Ford Bronco cat-back exhaust system with optional exhaust tips to their catalogue.

This bolt-on exhaust system is available with a simple mill-finished turn down rear-exit muffler as well as a ceramic-coated version. Similar options are available for the tips.

The company is a manufacturer of handcrafted exhaust systems, mufflers, resonators and tips.

“Like we do with all our exhaust projects, we focus on the driver and passenger experience once we’ve landed on the sound and performance characteristics,” saidChuck Asher, design engineer at Thermal R&D. “We considered the profile of the Bronco driver who looks forward to weekend off-roading and likely uses it as their daily driver. Sound is a big factor, as well as using quality materials to ensure long-term durability.”

Improved heat reduction comes with the ceramic-coated muffler compared to the base model. Both are made with T304 stainless steel to avoid corrosion.

“They are both equally great sounding systems, with several unique tip options and upgrades,” Asher said.

The new Ford Bronco exhaust products are also made with mandrel tube bending, and the company’s True Helmholtz Technology, which provides crisp, clean drone-free sounds.

Neither exhaust system options require cutting or welding and do not alter the emissions system on the vehicle.