News   May 8, 2023   by Adam Malik

Coilover kit for GR Yaris

ST Suspensions has developed the XTA plus 3 coilover kit, specifically designed for the Toyota GR Yaris with Rallye genetics

It features three-way adjustable multi-valve dampers, linear racing springs and aluminum top mounts. The kit includes a parts certificate that covers a continuous lowering of 25 to 45 millimetres on both axles.

ST also offers the XTA plus 3 coilover kit spring kits for those who want further customizations. The kits come in different spring rates and lengths. ST can also provide customized spring coating and labelling upon request.

