Coilover kit for BMW i4 released by KW

The electronically adjustable KW DDC Plug & Play coilover kit is now available from KW Automotive for the electric BMW i4 eDrive40 (G26) Gran Coupe with optional adaptive M suspension.

Once connected, adjustments to the headlight range and rear axle heights need to be made. The electronic BMW system recognizes the DDC dampers immediately and adjusts the setup to the respective driving situation.

“The BMW damper control system does not have to be deactivated, as it is the case when installing conventional sports suspension kits,” said Florian Johann of the KW brand management team. “The various KW DDC Plug & Play coilovers always feature plugs compatible with the OEM system. Tweaking or modifying the BMW suspension control software is not necessary because the DDC valves are tailor-made for the BMW system.”

At the front axle, the continuous lowering can be adjusted between 20-40 millimetres and 15-35 millimetres at the rear axle