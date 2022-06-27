Clubsport kit for road-legal sports cars

KW Automotive has released its four-way adjustable KW V5 Clubsport Kit for Mercedes-AMG GT-R. it includes the KW Solid Piston Technology for road-legal track cars.

The entire suspension design with aluminum unibal top mounts, racing springs and four-way adjustable dampers is designed for use with semi-slick tires on production-based vehicles. It dampens bumps and relatively large cross-connections. With coilover suspension, the vehicle remains in control when cutting curbs.

The piston dampers ensure hydraulic fluid does not flow over the working piston, as it does with conventional monotube and twin-tube dampers. The piston displaces the oil column directly into the valve housing, where the damper fluid flows through the low-speed needle valves and high-speed wave valves.