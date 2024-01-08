Clore updates jump starter

Clore Automotive had introduced the next-generation JNC345, 12 Volt Jump Starter and Power Supply from Jump-N-Carry.

The JNC345 provides jump-starting power with a 40-inch cable reach with full-size clamps, 12-volt power supply capability, an LED work light and UL2743 compliance for operator and equipment safety.

Its high starting capacity makes it a great option for larger vehicles, extreme cold weather starting and starting longer cranking vehicles, such as diesel starting. With 550 start assist amps, it can work in automotive, marine, light truck, agricultural and fleet starting. It can start most V8 engines up to 10L gas engines and 10L diesel engines. It also features the ability to jump-start totally dead batteries.

The JNC345 features two USB outlets to power small electronics. It includes a 12-volt female adapter, allowing the JNC345 to power 12V accessories from its DC outlet or be used as a memory saver when changing out a vehicle starting battery.