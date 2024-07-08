Clip lift set released by Steck

Steck Manufacturing introduces the five-piece Clip Lift Set (STC21470), designed for automotive technicians, auto body repair and DIY enthusiasts. This kit makes popping plastic fasteners, clips, upholstery, door panels, trim and more effortless. It includes five different offsets in three sizes (5mm, 7mm and 13mm) for unparalleled versatility.

Engineered to save time and labour, the lifter’s wedged tips are both sturdy and exceedingly thin, allowing easy access under tight fasteners. Each Clip Lifter features a high-polished chrome surface and rubberized handles for a firm, ergonomic grip.

The robust design ensures durability and reliability for repeated professional use, reducing the risk of breakage during tough repairs.

“This premium-quality kit stands out from other clip lift tools on the market,” said Milton Specialty Tool Group general manager Jeffrey Del Rossa. “Packaged in a durable case, the 5-Piece Clip Lift Set is an essential addition to any professional auto repair, auto body, aviation, construction and commercial technician as well as a valuable asset for DIY-ers.”