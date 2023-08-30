Chevrolet bringing back the Bolt

Months after scrapping its most popular and affordable electric vehicle, General Motors announced that it is bringing back the Chevrolet Bolt.

During a quarterly earnings call, GM head Mary Barra said her company is responding to demand.

“We can’t build enough Bolts right now,” the chief executive said.

The vehicle is responsible for converting many into GM buyers — the company said about 70 per cent of buyers who trade in a vehicle for a Bolt are trading in a non-GM vehicle.

The revived Bolt will include GM’s latest Ultium battery technology. A new Ultium plant in Ohio is a joint venture between the automaker and LG Energy Solutions out of South Korea.

But there have been difficulties in that technology, according to the company. It said there have been “unexpected delays” in producing Ultium battery modules due to delivery issues from a supplier of automated manufacturing equipment.

Production of Ultium battery cells is “ahead of schedule,” but there have been delays in assembling those cells into clusters known as modules, GM said.

Barra observed that the company built 50,000 EVs in North America in the first half of 2023 — about 80 per cent being the Bolt EV and the slightly larger Bolt EUV that use an older, non-Ultium battery.

The company is planning to build about 100,000 EVs in the second half. Electrified models of the Blazer, Equinox and Silverado are being added to GM’s EV lineup.

When the new Bolt will be released hasn’t been announced but GM said it will introduce it on an “accelerated timeline.”

The Bolt was first introduced in 2017.