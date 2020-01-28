Changes in Latin America, China on the agenda at global summit

The Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers’ Association (AASA) has announced that Eric Farnsworth, vice president of the Council of the Americas, will be a featured speaker during the 2020 AASA Global Summit, to be held Feb. 7 in Coral Gables, Fla.

In his session, “The Political & Social State of Latin America,” Eric will provide insights into the latest political and social shifts and trends shaping the aftermarket in Latin America.

“From trade to development to migration, Latin America is undergoing significant transformation with destination not yet certain,” said Farnsworth. “2020 will be a critically important year and I look forward to discussing issues of critical importance with those both literally and figuratively driving opportunity in the Americas.”

In addition, Robert Zhu, chairman and CEO of WONH Global Industries, manufacturer and distributor of TrakMotive-branded products, will speak on the evolving Chinese aftermarket.

Zhu has been involved in the automotive aftermarket for 27 years and brings a wide scope of experience and insight into the industry. His presentation, “Regional Report: Evolving China Aftermarket,” will give an overview of changes in that increasingly important market.

“China’s aftermarket is traveling at an unbelievable speed. Several companies have enjoyed five or more times growth annually in the past three years,” Zhu said. “There are certainly challenges to be faced – the time for opportunity is now.”

oacevent.com

www.aftermarketsuppliers.org

www.oac-intl.org