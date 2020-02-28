Change expert to address CAF conference

Leadership and change expert Cheryl Cran will address the 2020 National Apprenticeship Conference, taking place May 24-26 in Calgary, Alta.

Organizers say Cran’s research into the future of work, technology, innovation, and generational impact will give attendees data and strategies to help drive business transformation.

Cran is expected to share tips and strategies on how to increase the attraction and retention of top talent and help you get future ready.

She is the author of seven books, and her work has been featured in publications such as the Huffington Post, Entrepreneur, and Forbes.

In 2014, Cheryl was awarded the Global Consultant of the Year award in Shanghai at the TMI World Partners meeting, and in 2012 she was inducted into the Canadian Speaker Hall of Fame.

www.caf-fca.org