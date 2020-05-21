Crossover year: EVs could equal ICE vehicles by 2038

42%

Percentage of Canadian jobs at high risk of becoming automated. Some 36% of jobs are at low risk, less vulnerable to automation. 1% of jobs could become fully automated.

Brookfield Institute for Innovation + Entrepreneurship

2038

Approximately when global sales of EVs are expected to equal the global sales of I.C.E. vehicles

Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019, BloombergNEF

150+

Number of ECUs found in some luxury vehicles, with scores more expected to be required in coming years. That’s up from just one or two ECUs in some 1995 models, 72 ECUs per vehicle in 2005, and 100 ECUs per vehicle in 2014.

CTEK

$1,832

Average value per vehicle of in-vehicle electronics – up from $1,296 in 2018. The biggest drivers for the escalating amount of electronics in cars during the coming years are ADAS, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

IHS Markit

49%

Percentage of American motorists that have “no interest” in autonomous cars.

Carfax

61%

Percentage of Canadians that have never been in a battery-electric vehicle.

2020 J.D. Power Mobility Confidence Index

73%

Percentage of consumers that will replace a battery when they’re prompted to, based on a battery diagnosis.

Interstate Battery

25%

One in every four vehicles on the road today has an underperforming battery that should be replaced.

East Penn Manufacturing

$108,000 US

Revenue that the average U.S. auto repair shop “leaves on the table” each year due to poor phone handling.

Marchex

20.9%

Percentage of Canadian motorists who are dissatisfied with their vehicle’s fuel economy – the most common complaint among motorists, particularly SUV owners. Technology/ features came up second with 14.0% of responses, and mechanical issues took third place with 10.6%.

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants