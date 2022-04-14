CARS Executive Outlook: Greg Waring

CARS reached out to leaders and executives in the automotive repair sector and asked them their thoughts on how business will change for shops in the year ahead, what the biggest challenge for the industry is moving forward and what they see as the top opportunity in 2022. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in our February 2022 issue.

Greg Waring, Vice President, Marketing | Kal Tire

We believe the same major trends in automotive we’ve experienced over the last few years will not only continue but accelerate in 2022. Notably, vehicle shortages will further extend the age of existing vehicles on the road, which bodes well for the aftermarket repair industry.

In addition, COVID-driven shortages of skilled labour will require increased investments in technology and automation to survive and thrive in the future. These investments will also be needed to address the increased levels of technology in new vehicles, including the quickly growing EV segment. Finally, customers continue to demand online shopping solutions from our industry. Whether this takes the form of online appointment scheduling, thought leadership content, or fully transactional e-commerce, we believe helpful online customer engagement will be an essential component of any strong customer experience in 2022 and beyond.

It appears 2022 will be another year of continued supply chain challenges. The ability to provide customers with the tires, wheels and mechanical parts they need is more difficult today than anyone in our company can remember.

There are many indications the electric vehicle market is poised for explosive growth in the coming years. This growth will be driven by multiple factors including higher gas prices, government subsidies and growing public concern over ICE emissions.

Now is the time to make the investments in technology, equipment, and skill development to address this opportunity.