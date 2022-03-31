CARS Executive Outlook: Daniel Hubbard

CARS reached out to leaders and executives in the automotive repair sector and asked them their thoughts on how business will change for shops in the year ahead, what the biggest challenge for the industry is moving forward and what they see as the top opportunity in 2022. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in our February 2022 issue.

Daniel Hubbard, National Manager – Mechanical Business Group | OK Tire

One of the major changes within the automotive retail landscape will be the increase in online shopping, online appointments and an ongoing shortage of preferred product.

The biggest challenge facing the automotive repair sector this year will be a shortage of tires, parts and accessories in a selection to which one is accustomed. In other words, there may be ample supply but not the exact product a customer is looking for. The best way to tackle this concern is to take the time to plan, discover new products, new suppliers and develop new working relationships.

One of the best opportunities shop owners and technicians can take advantage of this year is to plan out a training regimen that includes a deep dive into hybrid and battery electric vehicles. The demand for BEVs doubled during the first half of 2021.

Become familiar with new players in the OE market. A manufacturer such as Rivian will have an impact on the EV pickup truck market. As the price of new vehicles increases the likelihood your customers keep their cars another year or two — if they are loyal to you and your store you will see them more often.

All in all, I would say our best bet to keep our customers coming back to our stores is to stay courteous, provide superior service, stay up to date with your training and smile when they come through the door.