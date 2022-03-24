CARS Executive Outlook: Costa Haitas

CARS reached out to leaders and executives in the automotive repair sector and asked them their thoughts on how business will change for shops in the year ahead, what the biggest challenge for the industry is moving forward and what they see as the top opportunity in 2022. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in our February 2022 issue.

Costa Haitas, President, The Mufflerman

We have a very positive outlook for our business over the next 12 months. Consistent supply chain issues surrounding new vehicle inventory, compounded with decreased used vehicle supply, are leading to increased demand for our services. Consumers that may have been in the market for new or used vehicles are deciding to invest in extending the useful life of their current vehicles by having them repaired.

The biggest challenge our sector is facing is on trend with the rest of the global business community — supply chain shortages. We are all navigating through this issue resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. I would recommend widening your supplier networks to have multiple channels available at your disposal to source replacement parts, tires, shop supplies, etc. Suppliers are working relentlessly to increase their inventory levels, and some may have better availability than others for several reasons. So having more options at your fingertips may assist with countering the problem.

As for the best opportunity: Stay focused on what you can control and not on what you can’t.

For shop owners, this is a great opportunity to concentrate on building a positive culture in your shops, which provides a great destination for your customers to service their vehicles and an even better environment for your staff to work in because you can’t afford to lose either one. Attracting and retaining customers and staff is already a challenge in today’s market, so give your business the advantage by making it an inviting environment.

For technicians, invest in building on your skills. New vehicle technology changes are on the horizon and coming fast. Get ahead of the curve by keeping up to date through available training programs.