CARS Executive Outlook 2023: Ron Tremblay

CARS reached out to leaders in the automotive repair and service sector of the automotive aftermarket to ask them about their thoughts about the industry over the next 12 months: How will this year be different, what will drive change and what will be the biggest challenge. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in the February 2023 issue.

Ron Tremblay, Chair, Automotive Retailers Association

2023 holds a lot of opportunities for servicing and upgrades to a wide range of vehicles and trucks. Supply chain concerns, increased value of used vehicles, social challenges with adopting advanced technologies over basic technologies and economic and environmental influences have caused priorities to change.

A cultural shift toward ‘taking care of what you have’ is causing consumers to ask more questions about their vehicles and seek options over the ‘throwaway mentality’ of recent decades. This creates a greater need for confident relationships and knowledge from service providers to support consumers’ desire to do the right thing with their vehicles.

Shops will need relationship-building tools. Invest in good training in how to be mindful, patient, respectful, educational and professional. Along with remaining up to date with diagnostic tools, technician training and EV training, one of the greatest challenges is to create a culture with low stress and confidence with your people. This is paramount in retaining and attracting highly skilled people to work in your business. Shops that build a confident team will succeed in the coming years.

Settling for being a repair centre is not enough. Today’s shops must tool up and train to be a maintenance service centre. People are becoming less agreeable to end-of-warrantee vehicle replacement choices. Many are not ready to make the leap into the most advanced vehicles, opening up tremendous opportunities to add to a shop’s workflow to restore five- to 10-year-old vehicles that have been under-maintained for much less than replacing them.