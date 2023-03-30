CARS Executive Outlook 2023: Diane Freeman

CARS reached out to leaders in the automotive repair and service sector of the automotive aftermarket to ask them about their thoughts about the industry over the next 12 months: How will this year be different, what will drive change and what will be the biggest challenge. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in the February 2023 issue.

Diane Freeman, President, Automotive Aftermarket Retailers of Ontario (AARO)

This year, more consumers driving again; they’re bringing their vehicles in for regularly scheduled maintenance. Game-changing technologies are shaping how we repair, service and diagnosis these vehicles. Shop owners will be buying more advanced equipment and tools to work on the newer vehicles. They will also be investing in more training for their technicians and charging systems for electric vehicles.

Opportunities are to have your technicians trained on newer technology and to advertise that your business has licensed technicians trained on EVs and advanced systems.

Networking with other industry peers will play an important role as we all can learn from one another. Join your association.

The biggest change will be the growth of electric and autonomous vehicles. This will play a significant role in shaping your business and adapting to these changes. Consumers are driving these changes along with manufacturers.

To adjust, it will be essential that technicians be trained and able to work on these newer vehicles. As a business, you should be Investing in OEM equipment and tools to work on specific makes and models of vehicles. Safety will play an important role for you and your staff.

The biggest challenge will be keeping up with emerging technologies. Shops will need to invest and budget for ongoing technician training. We also need to attract more young people into our industry as a career that is today, tomorrow and the future of an exciting era of change.