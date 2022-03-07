Cardone debuts new power steering products

Modulus is the new brand from Cardone Industries. It offers premium power steering replacement products.

The new division has engineered brand-new components in custom packaging. According to an announcement from Cardone, it “represents a new approach to meet the changing demands of the steering aftermarket.”

During research and development, Modulus engineers focused on streamlining the installation process by developing high-performance products that include critical components needed to complete the job. With pre-installed pulleys, pipes, and reservoirs to application-specific inline filters, this new brand can save time and money compared to sourcing components individually or reusing worn components.

Cardone said specific attention is taken to determine whether it’s best to pre-install components on the unit or only include them in the box. This is decided at the application level, so product configurations are based on the specific make, model and year of the vehicle the part is designed to fit.

“As automotive technology evolves, the complexities within each system become more pronounced,” said Mark Mooberry, vice president, product management and business development. “In the case of power steering, we set out to blend job-in-a-box efficiency with a premium, brand-new product that simplifies the replacement process and offers peace of mind over the long haul.”

Modulus offers new power steering pumps, rack and pinion units, and power steering gears with a 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty. It also offers a technical service hotline manned by experienced ASE-certified technicians.