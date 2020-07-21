Capstone Financial president to speak, at AASA virtual conference

Dan Smith, Founder and President of Capstone Financial, Inc., will share his insights on how the deceleration toward Level 5 autonomous vehicles, the COVID-19 pandemic, and changing business models are impacting development and go-to-market strategies for emerging technology suppliers.

His featured session at the AASA Mobility Innovation Conference on Thursday, August 27, will highlight how these shifts might benefit traditional parts suppliers.

“A significant amount of R&D investment is morphing away from Level V autonomy, and as legacy auto suppliers are trying to secure their future in an ever-changing supply chain, data has become the new battleground,” said Smith. “AASA’s Mobility Innovation Conference is sure to address all of these issues as its Mobility Technology Council continues to bridge that all important gap between legacy auto, autotech and Washington.”

Smith founded Capstone in 1988, and under his leadership, Capstone has closed more auto-related M&A transactions than any other investment banking firm. Smith has served as consultant, restructuring expert, or investment banker to more than 300 automotive companies and private equity firms. Due to his diverse transaction portfolio, he and his team have “touched” virtually every conceivable component of automobiles, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks and have been involved in several of the industry’s more prolific mergers, acquisitions, consolidations, restructurings, and turnarounds.

AASA’s Mobility Innovation Conference is produced by the AASA Mobility Technology Council (MTC) and includes insights on the latest trends in telem’atics, predictive analytics, mobile apps, plug-in devices, sensors, vehicle data platforms, ADAS and more.

Additional information about the AASA Mobility Technology Conference can be found HERE.