News   May 18, 2022   by Adam Malik

CANUSA honoured by Federated

(l-r) From CANUSA, Luke Ramsay, vice president of sales and marketing, John Jones, vice president of operations and Steve Drake, vice president accept the Federated Marketing Excellence Award with John Marcum, director of marketing at Federated Auto Parts.

London, Ontario-based CANUSA was recently presented an award from Federated Auto Parts.

The group recognized three of its members with top awards for their commitment to the success of key Federated programs.

CANUSA was recognized with the Federated Marketing Excellence Award. The annual award goes to a member that has demonstrated consistent excellence in their marketing activities and provides support for other members where possible.

City Auto Supply in South San Francisco, California was honoured as the Federated Co-Man Member of the Year. Berrodin Parts Warehouse in New Castle, Delaware earned the Federated National Accounts Award.

“We are proud to recognize City Auto Supply, CANUSA and Berrodin Parts Warehouse for their stand-out support of key Federated initiatives,” said Sue Godschalk, president of Federated Auto Parts. “Our members are very committed to the Federated programs, and we thank the entire Federated membership for their continued dedication to these programs.”

