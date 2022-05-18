CANUSA honoured by Federated

London, Ontario-based CANUSA was recently presented an award from Federated Auto Parts.

The group recognized three of its members with top awards for their commitment to the success of key Federated programs.

CANUSA was recognized with the Federated Marketing Excellence Award. The annual award goes to a member that has demonstrated consistent excellence in their marketing activities and provides support for other members where possible.

City Auto Supply in South San Francisco, California was honoured as the Federated Co-Man Member of the Year. Berrodin Parts Warehouse in New Castle, Delaware earned the Federated National Accounts Award.

“We are proud to recognize City Auto Supply, CANUSA and Berrodin Parts Warehouse for their stand-out support of key Federated initiatives,” said Sue Godschalk, president of Federated Auto Parts. “Our members are very committed to the Federated programs, and we thank the entire Federated membership for their continued dedication to these programs.”