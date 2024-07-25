Canadians willing to wait for the vehicle they want

If the trends in built-to-order vehicles are any indication, Canadians are willing to wait for the vehicles they want.

Amid the semiconductor shortage of 2021-23, a significant trend emerged in the Canadian automotive market: build-to-order (BTO) vehicle purchases. This trend, already popularized by new entrants like Tesla, gained traction as dealer inventories dwindled.

So what’s the area like these days? DesRosiers Automotive Consultants surveyed dealers and consumers to find out.

The group found that Canadian consumers are open to waiting for their vehicles. Only 10.1 per cent of respondents are willing to wait less than a week, while 55.7 per cent are prepared to wait over a month. Notably, 22.6 per cent are willing to wait more than three months. Dealers also see a lasting role for BTO, predicting that by 2030, 45.3 per cent of vehicle sales will be build-to-order, with traditional inventory sales comprising 54.7 per cent.

This shift towards BTO reflects a significant change in consumer behavior and dealer strategy, suggesting a new era in the automotive market.

“Consumers are clearly willing to wait a reasonable amount of time to take delivery of their desired vehicle,” said Andrew King, Managing Partner at DAC. He emphasized that, given efficient supply chains and timely deliveries, extensive on-ground inventory is not essential for meeting consumer demand.