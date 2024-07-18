Canadians prefer road trips over flights this summer

Canadians overwhelmingly favour road trips over flying, citing greater control over their travel plans and safety concerns about air travel, a new study by Turo found.

The car-sharing marketplace highlighted Canadians’ travel preferences and concerns amidst a challenging economic landscape. Over half (57 per cent) of Canadians would rather spend five hours or more driving to their summer vacation destination than fly, according to the study. Additionally, 78 per cent of respondents believe that having access to a car during their vacation significantly reduces travel-related stress.

“Results from the study strongly indicate Canadians have an appetite for road trips this summer as it offers more personalization, from taking spontaneous pit stops along the way, packing extra items like camping gear or bicycles, or even bringing your dog along for the ride,” said Cedric Mathieu, senior vice president and head of Turo Canada.

The survey found that 65 per cent of Canadians prefer road trips due to the greater control they have over their itinerary (45 per cent), the ability to add multiple destinations to their trip (42 per cent), and better pricing (32 per cent). These factors make road trips an attractive option for many Canadians looking to maximize their travel experience.

Gen Z respondents, aged 18-27, exhibited the most significant hesitations around air travel. Over half (51 per cent) of Gen Z respondents cited safety concerns about air travel affecting their travel plans, the highest among all generations surveyed. Additionally, 25 per cent of Gen Zs prefer road trips to avoid flight delays, compared to 13 per cent of all Canadians surveyed.

Despite being the most concerned about travel costs, Gen Z is also the most willing to spend a substantial portion of their income on vacations. More than half (53 per cent) of Gen Z respondents are willing to spend more than their monthly paycheck on a summer trip, higher than the average across all Canadians (37 per cent).

However, 73 per cent of Gen Z respondents agree that saving enough for a trip is challenging due to current inflation rates, compared to 65 per cent of all Canadians. Moreover, 70 per cent of Gen Zs reported that their travel budget has decreased compared to last year due to the high cost of living.