subscribe
  • digital editions

    Digital Editions:

    View the latest digital editions of all of our publications or head straight to the archives

    SUBSCRIBE

    • July/August 2024

      July/August 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

    • September/October 2024

      September/October 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

    • Summer 2024

      Summer 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

  • News
  • Products
  • podcasts
  • Subscribe
  • Advertise
  • Careers presented by
Home
News
Canadians on list of Auto Value …

Canadians on list of Auto Value scholarships

,
Adam Malik

Share

Auto Value announced 25 scholarship winners for the 2024 season in collaboration with the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, including two Canadians.

Recipients were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants across North America via their local warehouse distributor, all aspiring to complete their secondary education. Both Canadian winners are from Saskatchewan and are under Auto Electric: Madison Gray-Pirsak from Regina and Carter Thomas from Tisdale.

“2024 was yet another outstanding year, with a pool of highly qualified and competitive applicants for these scholarships,” said Laurel Lopez, marketing and events coordinator for Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. “Congratulations to all our Auto Value Scholarship Recipients. We are proud and excited to see what the future holds for you.”

Applicants submitted comprehensive applications including essays, letters of recommendation and transcripts. An industry panel of judges reviewed and ranked the applicants based on their merits, with oversight and administration from the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. Candidates were required to be employees or children of employees at an Auto Value or Confidence Plus location.

Since 2001, the Alliance scholarship program has awarded nearly $600,000 to deserving students. The program encourages continuing education and supports the next generation of the workforce.

Related Posts

October 11, 2024

Aftermarket Guild honours industry trailblazers

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
October 11, 2024

From the Magazine: Does aftermarket e-commerce matter in Canada?

From The Magazine By Kumar Saha
Read More
promo-code-Depositphotos_432698074_S.jpg October 11, 2024

Promo code popularity soars

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
October 9, 2024

ASW Conversations: The aftermarket’s generational divides

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
October 9, 2024

From the Magazine: Frontline feedback

From The Magazine By Adam Malik
Read More
October 7, 2024

Wakefield adds new B.C. reps

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
October 7, 2024

TotalEnergies expands with new store and adds new partner

Announcements By Adam Malik
Read More
October 7, 2024

Dayco’s new parts announcements

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
See all in category

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *