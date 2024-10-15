Canadians on list of Auto Value scholarships

Auto Value announced 25 scholarship winners for the 2024 season in collaboration with the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, including two Canadians.

Recipients were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants across North America via their local warehouse distributor, all aspiring to complete their secondary education. Both Canadian winners are from Saskatchewan and are under Auto Electric: Madison Gray-Pirsak from Regina and Carter Thomas from Tisdale.

“2024 was yet another outstanding year, with a pool of highly qualified and competitive applicants for these scholarships,” said Laurel Lopez, marketing and events coordinator for Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. “Congratulations to all our Auto Value Scholarship Recipients. We are proud and excited to see what the future holds for you.”

Applicants submitted comprehensive applications including essays, letters of recommendation and transcripts. An industry panel of judges reviewed and ranked the applicants based on their merits, with oversight and administration from the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. Candidates were required to be employees or children of employees at an Auto Value or Confidence Plus location.

Since 2001, the Alliance scholarship program has awarded nearly $600,000 to deserving students. The program encourages continuing education and supports the next generation of the workforce.