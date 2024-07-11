Canada launches R2R consultations

The federal government has started consultations on the right to repair home appliances and consumer electronics in an effort aimed at empowering consumers and promoting sustainability. Canadians can now voice their opinions on repairability policies, ensuring future generations can fix their devices affordably and efficiently.

The consultation will gather feedback to shape a federal right-to-repair policy, focusing on the durability, repairability and interoperability of home appliances and consumer electronics. Canadians can participate in the survey until September 26, 2024, at: https://ised-isde.survey-sondage.ca/f/s/RTR.

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced the launch at the end of June. The initiative aims to give consumers greater control over and information on repair options, potentially saving money and reducing landfill waste.

“Canadian consumers expect their digital devices and home appliances to last for a long time and to be repairable,” Champagne said in an announcement.

The announcement, however, did not specify vehicles and consumers’ right to choose an independent repair shop over a dealer. Having automotive included as part of this initiative has been a goal of the Automotive Industries Association of Canada.

“The consultation was announced previously as part of the federal budget and mirrors the mandate letter from Minister Champagne. All along, the reference to right-to-repair has been specific to home appliances and consumer electronics,” explained AIA Canada president J.F. Champagne in a statement to Auto Service World.

“So, it has been a while since we have been advocating to the government that a right-to-repair consultation should also include vehicles. So we are not surprised of the announcement and looking forward to participate in the consultation to continue our efforts to ensure right-to-repair legislations in Canada include the right for consumers to choose where and how their cars get serviced.”

Key points driving this initiative include commitments from Budget 2024 and legislative amendments supporting repair rights. Bills C-244 and C-294 propose changes to the Copyright Act to facilitate the diagnosis, maintenance, and repair of devices, while Bill C-59 amends the Competition Act to prevent companies from restricting access to necessary repair information. This legislative framework aims to foster a circular economy by maximizing resource value through reuse, repair, and remanufacturing.

“We need to reimagine how we produce and consume products to keep them in the economy and out of landfills for as long as possible,” Guilbeault said. In a circular economy, devices and appliances should be easy to repair, and spare parts should be readily accessible.”

The government’s collaboration with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada highlights the comprehensive approach to addressing consumer and environmental needs.