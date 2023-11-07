Canada bans lead wheel weights

Lead wheel weights can’t be manufactured or imported into Canada as of February 3, 2024.

The Automotive Retailers Association of Ontario put out a bullet last week advising of the new regulations. However, even after the ban comes into place, shops will be still be able to use the lead wheel weights in order to flush out inventories.

“To ensure uninterrupted service to your valued customers, we strongly recommend that you consider purchasing non-lead weights to augment your store inventory prior to the implementation of the ban,” AARO’s notice stated. “This proactive measure will help guarantee that you possess the necessary inventory of various sizes to continue to service your customers’ needs.”

A fact sheet is available here from the federal government.

AARO’s bulletin also included info from the federal government, in which it stated that lead is a harmful toxin and the government committed to reducing lead exposure to both the environment and its citizens

“Currently, the most prevalent material for wheel weights that balance a car’s tires is lead. Wheel weights frequently fall off the vehicle during normal operation, and they eventually wear down to lead dust,” it said. “It is anticipated that the Canadian wheel weight market will continue to use lead in the absence of action. These regulations will prevent new wheel weights containing lead from entering the Canadian market, thereby progressively eliminating Canadian lead wheel weight stocks.”