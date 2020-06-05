CAF seeks apprenticeship input on coronavirus impact

Apprenticeship are being invited to join a panel run by the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum in advance of a survey that will focus on Covid-19.

The upcoming survey is designed to help the Forum understand the unique challenges apprentices are facing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 3,500 people across Canada are already members of the Apprentices in Canada ePanel, a virtual space that provides apprentices and early-career journeypersons with opportunities to share their experiences from inside the apprenticeship system. When they join, apprentices complete a screener survey offering insights CAF-FCA shares with its members.

Additional ePanel surveys focus on specific topics.

