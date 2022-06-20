BuyBrakes.com adds PowerStop to its site

Customers can now find added PowerStop performance upgrade brake kits and calipers at BuyBrakes.com.

PowerStop’s lineup includes brake parts to cover needs from heavy-duty trucks that tow to daily drivers.

“As someone who empowers our customers to do their own brakes, I am a fan of PowerStop’s easy install design and included hardware,” says John Butler, founder of BuyBrakes.com. “We’re pleased to offer these performance brake upgrades that are designed with classic cars, Euro brands, trucks and more in mind.”