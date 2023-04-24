Brent Hesje to be honoured

Brent Hesje, executive chair of Fountain Tire, will be inducted into the Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame.

The honour recognizes his lifetime achievements in business and community leadership. He was named a 2023 inductee by Junior Achievement (JA) Northern Alberta & NWT.

The ceremony will take place in the fall. The group honours distinguished business leaders in the region for their lifetime achievements and service to communities, the local economy and to the collective future of Albertans. Inductees are selected for their entrepreneurial vision, proven leadership, integrity and legacy of philanthropy or community-based initiatives.

“It is an honour to be named alongside this esteemed group of leaders who have created incredible legacies in our community,” Hesje in an announcement. “Throughout my career, one thing has consistently rung true: The key to one’s own success is helping others find theirs.”

Hesje served as CEO of Fountain Tire for 17 years, during which time the company saw significant growth. He noted strategic partnerships as a major factor in the company’s success, such as Goodyear Canada obtaining a minority ownership position in the company and that most store managers have 50 per cent ownership of their stores.

The announcement also highlighted that Hesje championed Fountain Tire’s mentorship-based programs that develop associates into managers and owners and the company’s commitment to giving back to the communities in which it operates.

He also sits on the boards of The Fraser Institute, Alberta Blue Cross, the Edmonton Elks, Great Western Brewing Company and The Canadian Brewhouse. He previously served as chair of the Automotive Industry Association of Canada, Western Canada Tire Dealers and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT).

He was awarded the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce Northern Lights Award of Distinction (2018), inducted into the Tire Industry Association (TIA) Hall of Fame (2019), named a Distinguished Friend of NAIT (2021) and awarded the MacGregor Cup by The Roy Group (2022).