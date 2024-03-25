Brakes, master cylinders and more

ZF Aftermarket has enhanced its offerings in the U.S. and Canada by introducing 80 new products under its TRW and SACHS brands, extending its market reach to over five million vehicles.

The update includes 31 new TRW braking components, such as brake boosters and master cylinders for 2.7 million vehicles, covering popular brands like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen. Additionally, ZF has released new TRW brake pad sets for vehicles like the Ford Bronco and Ranger, as well as Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks. The expansion also features SACHS coil springs and flywheels for various car models including BMW, GM, and Honda.

www.zf.com