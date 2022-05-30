Bosch updates ADS software

Bosch has released the 4.21 software update for the ADS and ADS X series tools. The update includes more 2022 model year coverage from foreign and domestic brands and added ADAS calibrations, along with an extensive list of additional functional tests and features.

This update allows technicians to service new vehicle technology in a wide variety of makes and models.

Included in the update are:

DTC, data support and bi-directional functions — Technicians are now able to support more domestic and foreign vehicles across various brands including Ford, Mercedes, and Hyundai with updated functionality to better service vehicles;

New ADAS calibration coverage: Technicians will now have the ability to provide calibration services to more Nissan, Subaru and BMW models, expanding the breadth of their service offerings.

Special functions and software enhancements: The update introduces Volumetric Efficiency Tests which will assist technicians in determining the health of any engine that supports mass airflow (MAF). Additionally, the ability to add shop logos to scan reports has been improved for streamlined reporting efforts.

Users with a current subscription can install the updates after automatically receiving the download.