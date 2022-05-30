Bosch updates ADS software

Bosch has released the 4.21 software update for the ADS and ADS X series tools. The update includes more 2022 model year coverage from foreign and domestic brands and added ADAS calibrations, along with an extensive list of additional functional tests and features.
This update allows technicians to service new vehicle technology in a wide variety of makes and models.
Included in the update are:
Users with a current subscription can install the updates after automatically receiving the download.
Have your say: