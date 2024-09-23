Bosch releases scan tool update

Bosch has launched the 6.0 software update for its ADS X series scan tools, offering new features, faster scan times and expanded vehicle coverage. The update includes a topology view and battery voltage indicator to enhance diagnostic efficiency.

Key improvements in the 6.0 update include faster scan times, improved by an average of 57 per cent across multiple popular Asian and European brands, including Honda, Volvo, and Land Rover.

The topology view provides a visual representation of vehicle controllers organized along the vehicle’s bus lines, helping technicians identify non-communicating ECUs and linking to OE-color wiring diagrams.

The battery voltage indicator automatically displays the vehicle’s battery voltage in the user interface, helping technicians avoid improper or incomplete scans.

“Our goal for each ADS X scan tool update is to make diagnostic scans more efficient and increase vehicle coverage, allowing shop owners to expand their services,” said Danijela Haskin, senior product manager at Bosch Diagnostics. “The ADS X 6.0 update leveraged insights from repair shop owners and technicians to ensure these updates make their work easier. Because of this user feedback, the 6.0 update will streamline diagnostic scans through increased speed and key software additions.”

Bosch ADS X users with an active subscription can install the update after automatically receiving the download.