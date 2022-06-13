Bosch enhances aftermarket website

Bosch has launched its new website to customers, shops and technicians.

The new site aims to deliver easier access to product information. With the help of API enhancements, users can compare a wide range of products while also learning which products can fit in their vehicle.

Some highlighted features on the new website include:

Vehicle fit capabilities: Bosch makes parts for a broad range of foreign and domestic vehicles and now users can easily find a specific part to fit their car with the new “check vehicle fit.” Searches can be done through VINs or the year, make and model.

New icons to highlight information: New icons were added to the top-of-line products to allow users to learn the highlights of a product quickly. For example, both the Icon and Focus Windshield Wipers have the ClearMax 365 icon saying it has the rubber technology to protect the wiping edge for longer life.

Product comparison: Bosch has introduced a new ‘compare’ setting which allows users to select any product to compare the features and attributes as part of its mission to support the whole workshop for repair and maintenance.

Faster website: To improve the user’s session, Bosch updated the website for quick access to the vital information needed for repairs.

“The new design approach puts our users at the center with a clear understanding of their problems and solving them whilst keeping it simple,” said Paul D’Cruz, vice president of sales and marketing services at Bosch. “Our goal is to ensure this relaunched website is not just a touchpoint but more a trust point.”