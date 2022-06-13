Bosch enhances aftermarket website

Bosch has launched its new website to customers, shops and technicians.
The new site aims to deliver easier access to product information. With the help of API enhancements, users can compare a wide range of products while also learning which products can fit in their vehicle.
Some highlighted features on the new website include:
“The new design approach puts our users at the center with a clear understanding of their problems and solving them whilst keeping it simple,” said Paul D’Cruz, vice president of sales and marketing services at Bosch. “Our goal is to ensure this relaunched website is not just a touchpoint but more a trust point.”
