Bosch announced Q2 product additions

Robert Bosch announced it has added 102 automotive aftermarket parts to its portfolio in the second quarter of 2023, covering nearly 24 million vehicles in operation across North America

The new products include 22 braking parts, 42 fuel and water pumps, 25 rotating machines, one ignition coils and 12 sensors and cover Domestic, European and Asian passenger and commercial vehicles and are designed to support the whole shop.

Bosch released 22 high-quality braking parts and assemblies for dozens of new and old vehicle makes and models, including the QuietCast™ Disc Brake Pads and Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pads.

The company added 42 new fuel and water pump parts in Q2 2023 and one electronic steering rack in addition to new GDI High Pressure Pumps, Bosch Auxiliary Water Pumps, and Bosch Fuel Pump Module Assemblies.

Bosch released 25 original equipment rotating machines for late European and Asian models. One ignition coil in Q2 was also added.

There are also 12 new oxygen, MAF and TPMS sensors.