Bolt socket bit set from Victor Reinz

Dana Incorporated has introduced a new Victor Reinz head bolt socket bit set (#16-38847-01) that covers common European head bolt types, including female splined (Ribe-CV), female torx, and female star in varying sizes of M10, M12, M13, M14, T55, and T70.

Manufactured from high-strength steel and featuring a ½-inch square drive, the set is designed for use on popular European nameplates, such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz, as well as world engines like a 1.6L Ford engine. The set includes a Victor Reinz branded, wall-mounted aluminum organizer, complete with labels, allowing for easy access and systematic organization of sockets.

“The new Victor Reinz head bolt socket bit set is perfect for service technicians and rebuilders in demanding workshop environments and includes bit sizes for most common European head bolt jobs,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “This comprehensive kit provides long-lasting performance and unmatched value. It is an excellent storage system for easy access and organization.”