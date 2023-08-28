BMW suspension kits from KW

KW Automotive has introduced the KW V5 Clubsport coilover suspension kit for the current generation of BMW M4, BMW M4 Competition, and BMW M4 CSL (G82).

The kit is built on the KW developments for the BMW customer racing program. For example, KW Automotive equips all BMW M4 GT3 in the DTM with its solid piston technology and all BMW M4 GT4 race cars for GT4 motorsport races around the globe.

Like the motorsport suspension for the production-based race car M4 GT4, the KW V5 Clubsport coilover suspension kit features a special 40-millimeter damper cartridge. This cartridge is housed in MacPherson front axle struts.

The KW V5 Clubsport coilover suspension allows track day and club sport enthusiasts to adjust additional parameters. Ergonomic dials on the shocks enable the independent adjustment of the high-speed compression, high-speed rebound, low-speed compression, and low-speed rebound damping forces.

On top, the four-way adjustable KW V5 Clubsport coilover suspension features aluminum top mounts for both axles.

The kit is available for all BMW M4 Coupé, BMW M4, and BMW M4 CSL models.