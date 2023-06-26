Bill Hay named new president at ERI

Engine Rebuilders Inc. (ERI) is welcoming Bill Hay as its new president.

He will move into the position on July 4, ERI chairman Rick Miller said in an announcement, which further highlighted Hay’s experience in leadership roles and with various national parts supply and distribution companies within the industry.

“We wish Bill a warm welcome and are certain he will be a tremendous asset to the members, staff and suppliers of our prestigious group,” the announcement said.

Hay was most recently with Bestbuy Distributors, serving as president since 2019. There, he was responsible for Bestbuy’s overall operations. Previous to Bestbuy, he spent time with Uni-Selet, where he held several senior roles, including regional vice president for Central and Atlantic Canada.

Hay may be best known for his 30-plus years with Dayco Canada Corporation, where he held a variety of leadership roles including regional sales manager, manager for national accounts, national sales manager and vice president of sales and marketing.