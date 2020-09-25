Bestbuy wraps up Buy & Sell meetings

Bestbuy Distributors concluded its virtual Buy & Sell meetings yesterday, having arranged some 1,945 one-on-one sessions over the course of the web event.

Typically, the Buy & Sell takes place over a three-day period that includes meetings and social networking events.

“The Bestbuy family of shareholders and vendors always look forward to the in-person meetings each fall,” said Bestbuy president Bill Hay. “Still, out of necessity, we managed an alternative that works well for the time being.”

“It was a very positive experience for the group,” said Bestbuy chairman Douglas Squires of Colonial Auto Parts and APM Limited. “It was a very positive experience for the group, and it’s essential to adapt and maintain business normalcy in these challenging times,” he said.

Terry Howard of BBB Industries said the event was well organized, and offered suppliers and shareholders alike an excellent venue to do business.

“Bestbuy has set the bar with the excellent planning of the one on one meetings during these uncertain times,” he said.

“Excellent platform and very productive, the video and audio chat was virtually as good as face-to-face,” said Doug Curliss of ProMax. “It was also nice to connect with the group again and glad to see everyone is well.”