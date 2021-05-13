Bestbuy welcomes three new shareholders

Bestbuy Distributors Ltd. recently announced the acquisition of three new shareholders, effective May 1, 2021.

Proudly owned by the Awad family, Just Brake has been a part of the automotive aftermarket for more than 35 years, serving their loyal customer base from North York, Ontario.

“We were impressed with the service and programs Bestbuy had to offer and now as a shareholder, we look forward to being able to offer our customers so much more,” said Freddie Awad, general manager, Just Brake.

Just Brake is located at 90 Milvan Drive, North York, Ontario.

Rainbow Auto Parts Ltd., located in Mississauga, Ontario, opened in 2013 and is owned by Davinder Tiath.

“We are very pleased about the opportunities available to us with being a shareholder in BestBuy,” Tiath said. “The service and programs offered are second to none and will allow us to continue growing our business.”

Petruzzi Automotive & Industrial Supply Inc. is a new business shaking up the Greater Hamilton market.

Owned by three entrepreneurs, Ivano Petruzzi and Andrew and Anthony Tarasca are young professionals focusing their business efforts on the traditional automotive wholesale customer base and the many Hamilton area industrial accounts.

“My partners introduced me to Bestbuy, and I knew immediately that everything they had said about the Bestbuy family attitude, as well as all the service and programs that Bestbuy has to offer, is exactly what we need to move our business forward. We are very excited about the future,” Petruzzi said.

Petruzzi Automotive & Industrial Supply is located at 765 Woodward Avenue, Hamilton, Ontario.